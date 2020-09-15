NYC Atty Takes $5M Crypto Loss Dispute To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan attorney accused of blowing up a big-ticket bitcoin deal gave notice on Monday that he's asking the Second Circuit to reverse his $5.2 million arbitration loss over the soured transaction. Aaron Etra is fighting a New York federal judge's August ruling that Etra had "only himself to blame" for the arbitration award against him over the release of some $4.6 million he'd held in escrow for a bitcoin purchase that left the would-be buyer — a San Francisco investment firm — "without any bitcoin." U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan also noted in August that Etra failed to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS