Texas High Court Asked To Clarify Intent Test In Injury Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A general contractor told the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday that there isn't enough evidence to justify retrying a construction superintendent's $43.5 million injury suit under the court's refined "substantial certainty" test, but the superintendent's attorney said a retrial is appropriate and asked the court to clarify the rule. Berkel & Co. Contractors Inc. said in oral arguments that the high court should end the case and render a take-nothing judgment in its favor. Thomas C. Wright of Wright Close & Barger LLP, representing Berkel & Co., said there is no longer a need to remand the case "in the interest of justice,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS