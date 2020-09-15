100 Law Firms Clear Mansfield Bar With Diversity Efforts

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- One hundred law firms have reached certain benchmarks for considering underrepresented lawyers for leadership roles and promotions through Diversity Lab's ongoing Mansfield Rule certification program, the organization said Tuesday, while also announcing plans for a new pilot focused on midsize firms. After documenting and analyzing their talent pipelines and completing a yearlong program that started in July 2019, the 100 firms are now certified in the Mansfield Rule. This means the firms have shown that candidates they considered for key positions — such as governance roles and equity partner promotions — included at least 30% women, LGBTQ attorneys, racial and ethnic...

