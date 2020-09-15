Dunkin' Fills Data Security Holes To End NY AG's Breach Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' has agreed to pay $650,000 and boost its data security protections to resolve the New York attorney general's claims that the coffee chain barely acted in response to a pair of cyberattacks that together compromised more than 300,000 customer accounts. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced the settlement with Dunkin' Brands Inc., franchisor of Dunkin', putting to rest a lawsuit that the regulator lodged in New York state court in September 2019 accusing the company of failing to adequately protect customers from two data breaches in 2015 and 2018. The deal, which must be approved by state court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS