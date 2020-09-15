CenturyLink Loses Protest Over VA Correction On $127M Deal

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest by Lumen Technologies unit CenturyLink QGS over the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' corrective action on a $127 million voice services deal, saying all bids were treated equally by the planned correction. The VA's decision to check whether Manhattan Telecommunications Inc., or MetTel, had met an underlying administrative requirement had changed nothing about MetTel's actual bid for the disputed task order, meaning CenturyLink and other bidders had not been treated unfairly, the GAO said in its Sep. 8 decision, released Tuesday. "Because MetTel's proposal, to include its pricing for all required services under...

