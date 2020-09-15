NFL Owner Says Ad Co. Helped Spread False Epstein Stories

Law360, New York (September 15, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder lodged a petition in Manhattan federal court Tuesday saying a New York City advertising company helped an India-based news organization spread fabricated reports suggesting he had ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Snyder's filing seeks to take discovery of ad agency The Ardent Group LLC in connection with defamation claims he filed in New Delhi against Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, which allegedly published false articles accusing him of sex trafficking. Ardent, based in Manhattan, was part of a "coordinated effort" to spread the misinformation, the petition says. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, killed himself in...

