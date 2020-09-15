Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Owner Says Ad Co. Helped Spread False Epstein Stories

Law360, New York (September 15, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder lodged a petition in Manhattan federal court Tuesday saying a New York City advertising company helped an India-based news organization spread fabricated reports suggesting he had ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Snyder's filing seeks to take discovery of ad agency The Ardent Group LLC in connection with defamation claims he filed in New Delhi against Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, which allegedly published false articles accusing him of sex trafficking. Ardent, based in Manhattan, was part of a "coordinated effort" to spread the misinformation, the petition says.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, killed himself in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!