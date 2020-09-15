DC Circ. Dubious Of FBI's Bid To Conceal Comey Memo Info

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The FBI faced tough questioning and pushback at the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday as two circuit judges appeared unswayed by the agency's request to overturn a trial judge's order to unredact information relating to memos former Director James Comey wrote about his private conversations with President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judges Merrick Garland and Patricia Millett asserted during a teleconference hearing that they're not convinced, at least for now, that it's sufficient for the FBI to argue it would be harmful to national security to grant CNN's request for access to a special agent's declaration that details the nature of the information...

