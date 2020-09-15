Viacom Investors Say Redstone Pushed Merger For CEO Pick

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Media empire scion Shari Redstone used a controlling shareholder stake to push through an unfair $30 billion merger between Viacom and CBS Corp. to ensure her choice of CEO was seated at the combined company, a proposed Viacom shareholder class told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday. During virtual oral arguments on multiple motions to dismiss the consolidated shareholder action, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III focused many of his inquiries on whether the investors offered enough substantial allegations to show the deal was tainted by Redstone's National Amusements Inc. holding a controlling stake in both companies. "When you peel back those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS