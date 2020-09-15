Judge Clears $3.75M Wage Deal But Flags Atty Fee Bid

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Workers for the retail merchandise service TNG GP snagged initial approval of a $3.75 million deal settling overtime and wage claims on Tuesday, but the California federal judge who signed off on the pact indicated she was uneasy about their legal team's bid for a third of the pot. U.S District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller noted that the fee request by Cohelan Khoury & Singer, Gaines & Gaines APLC and two solo practitioners exceeds the circuit court's benchmark of 25%. While she said that does not sink the initial approval, Judge Mueller warned that she would take a closer look at...

