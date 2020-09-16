Gov't Contractor Inks $38M Deal Over Military Bribery Claims

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Defense training contractor QuantaDyn will pay nearly $38 million in restitution to settle claims that it bribed U.S. military contracting officials to steer federal contracts for training simulators to the company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. QuantaDyn Corp. also pled guilty Tuesday in Texas federal court to the bribery and government contract fraud scheme that went on for more than a decade and impacted contract awards worth hundreds of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said, and will pay a $6.3 million fine. William T. Dunn Jr., the company's majority owner and current CEO, has separately paid $500,000 to resolve...

