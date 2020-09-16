3 Tips Now That DOL's Joint Employer Rule Is Struck Down

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A federal judge created questions for employment lawyers when he threw out a new U.S. Department of Labor rule that aimed to more clearly spell out when one worker can sue multiple companies for unpaid wages. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods of the Southern District of New York held Sept. 8 that the DOL strayed too far from court interpretations of what it takes to be considered a joint employer under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Employment attorneys told Law360 that the issue is likely to be resolved in an appeals court, making it more important than ever for employers to...

