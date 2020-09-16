Insurer Off The Hook For Excluded Trampoline Injury

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge freed Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. from having to defend performing arts company Streb Inc. in an underlying suit brought by a student injured while using a trampoline, ruling Wednesday that the policy's aerial equipment exclusion bars coverage. U.S District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said that it is "undisputed" that the injury in the underlying lawsuit resulted from use of a trampoline, expressly barred by PIIC's policy. And Streb's gymnastic expert opinion would not help in defining an insurance contract, the judge said. In April 2018, Shana Guins was injured while doing forward tumbling from a small...

