Mont., Energy Cos. Seek Reversal In XL Pipeline Permit Row

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- In a flurry of opening briefs, the Keystone XL Pipeline's developer, industry groups and the state of Montana all urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a federal judge who this spring vacated an expedited Clean Water Act permitting process for oil and gas projects, blocking construction of the Keystone project. Echoing arguments put forward last month by the Army Corps of Engineers, the appellants accused U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of misunderstanding the endangered species protections inherent to Nationwide Permit 12, the national CWA permitting process that he partially vacated in May. The groups also ran through the negative consequences of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS