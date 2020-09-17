Class Attys Seek $69M Slice Of Capacitor MDL Deals

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a group of capacitor buyers who secured settlements worth over $232 million in sweeping multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing by manufacturers asked a California federal court on Wednesday to grant them over $78 million in attorneys fees and costs. Attorneys from Joseph Saveri Law Firm Inc. asked the Northern District of California to greenlight an award of roughly $69.6 million in attorneys fees and $9.1 million in costs. The attorneys are seeking the award after they were able to land settlements totaling $232,050,000 for buyers that purchased capacitors directly from AVX Corp., ELNA Co., Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., KEMET...

