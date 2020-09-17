Uber Says Driver Who Was Shot In Head Must Arbitrate

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday that only an arbitrator can decide whether the company owes disability pay and other benefits to a former driver who was repeatedly shot in the head while picking up a rider in Boston. The San Francisco-based company asked U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to stay the lawsuit and send it to arbitration, which it says the driver, Pedro Fontes, agreed to do when he accepted two of Uber's terms of service agreements in 2015. Fontes filed suit in August in state court, and Uber removed the case to federal court...

