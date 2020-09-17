Tribes Tell DC Circ. Dakota Access Review Was Faulty

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has told the D.C. Circuit that the federal government has repeatedly failed to properly analyze the risk of an oil spill from the Dakota Access pipeline and that a lower court was right to throw out an easement for the project. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and others have repeatedly told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it needed to prepare an in-depth environmental impact statement to judge the spill risk before granting an easement for the pipeline to cross a portion of the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's...

