Sewage-Doused Delta Worker Tries To Revive Airport Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A former Delta Air Lines flight attendant doused in raw sewage at Atlanta's international airport told an appeals court Thursday that the airport's maintenance company should face negligence claims after she was diagnosed by a psychologist as having the worst case of post-traumatic stress disorder the doctor had ever seen. Tina Brock, of Alabama, asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to reverse a trial court's September 2019 decision that there was no evidence connecting her alleged physical injuries and the alleged negligence of Atlanta Airlines Terminal Corp. in relation to the 2012 incident. Brock was waiting for her shift to start in Delta's...

