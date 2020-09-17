Admiral 'Chasing The Reaper,' Jury Told As Zoom Trial Ends

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A retired Navy admiral's counsel urged a California jury Thursday to award more than $1 million at the close of an online asbestos trial against Metalclad Insulation LLC, arguing that the defense team had tried to denigrate his service and minimize his suffering, even though he's "chasing the Reaper." During rebuttal arguments at the end of a virtual trial held via Zoom, William F. Ruiz of Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC told a 12-member jury that the defense attorney's closing arguments "started with a lie, used a lie throughout and ended with a lie." Ruiz pushed back at the...

