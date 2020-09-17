Hertz Loses Bid To Pay $14.6M In Exec Bonuses During Ch. 11

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Hertz failed to convince a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to approve a $14.6 million bonus program for executives and managers during its reorganization, as the judge said the plan's terms do not clearly provide true incentives to help the car rental giant return to solvency. Ruling at the end of a nearly four-hour remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary R. Walrath said that while she accepted that the plan should feature goals that reflect the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she also agreed with objections from the U.S. trustee and a group of retired Hertz executives that the company...

