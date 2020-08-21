WeChat Limits Driven By Trump's China Animus, Judge Told

Hannah Albarazi By

Law360, San Francisco (September 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's impending restrictions on Chinese messaging app WeChat are motivated by his desire to "bring hatred on China" and bolster his reelection campaign, WeChat users told a California federal judge Thursday, urging her to freeze an executive order that the government contends is rooted in national security concerns.The group of U.S. WeChat users are seeking a preliminary injunction of an executive order restricting U.S. usage of the app beginning Sept. 20. They told U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler during a remote video hearing Thursday that Trump's order violates their rights and aims to distract the public from the fact that "we are the last country, the worst country in the world, in facing the pandemic."The WeChat users' attorney, Michael William Bien of Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP , told the judge that the executive order is vague because it fails to define what acts will be prohibited prior to going into effect."Our theory that we put forward, backed by evidence uncontested, is that the real reason behind this executive order is to bolster the campaign, to bring hatred on China, to blame China for the pandemic — which the president calls the China Flu — and to distract from what actually happened," Bien told the judge.But counsel for the government, Michael Drezner of the U.S. Department of Justice said the WeChat users' subjective concerns are not enough to displace the president's authority and urged the judge not to enjoin the executive order."I don't think that's plaintiffs' prerogative to decide the timing of these kinds of orders that address the degree to which China may be able to engage in surveillance, censorship or misinformation with the use of American data," Drezner told the judge.Drezner said the executive order, which "advances serious concerns about American's personal and proprietary data in the hands of a company that is subject to laws in the [People's Republic of China] and has been known to have Chinese communist parties [sic] within its corporate structure," should not be limited by the WeChat users' concerns."This goes directly to the president's authority to make these kinds of fine grain distinctions when you're dealing with national security and foreign policy," Drezner told the judge.The preliminary injunction hearing comes more than a month after President Trumpto ban certain "transactions" with WeChat's parent, Tencent Holdings Ltd ., and TikTok Inc .'s Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd ., citing security concerns over the apps' uses of personal data.Trump's orders gave companies a 45-day window to conduct transactions with Tencent and ByteDance, but failed to explain how "transaction" would be defined and left attorneys confused about how exactly the social media platforms would be targeted as U.S.-China relations continue to fray.The WeChat users say Trump's order violates their constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection, while restricting their religious freedoms and overstepping the executive branch's allotted authority."This statute is nothing more than a prior restraint on speech, the most inappropriate and shunned thing that a government entity can do in the United States," Bien told Judge Beeler Thursday.But Drezner argued that by issuing an injunction, Judge Beeler would essentially be saying that regardless of how important an executive order is to national security, foreign policy or the privacy of American citizens, there must be a grace period for people to contest it."There is no precedent for that whatsoever," Drezner said.But Judge Beeler said the government's assurances — that it does not intend to take action against people who use or download the app to convey personal or business information — were too vague and that it's clear the executive orders are already having an effect, pointing to institutions such as the University of Kansas that have prohibited WeChat use on their computers as a result of the president's order."I'm not enthusiastic about issuing an injunction unnecessarily, especially in the executive order context involving issues of national security," Judge Beeler said.The judge said that whatever order she writes will include the government's concessions, "including their representations about what the harm won't be."Judge Beeler took the motion for preliminary injunction under submission.Counsel for the group of WeChat users declined Law360's requests for comment until after the judge has issued a ruling.Representatives for the government did not respond Thursday to requests for comment.The users are represented by Michael William Bien, Alexander Ross Gourse, Amy Xu and Van Swearingen of Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP, and Keliang Zhu of DeHeng Law Offices PC The government is represented by Michael Drezner, Stuart Justin Robinson and Serena M Orloff of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch.The case is U.S. WeChat Users Alliance et al. v. Donald J. Trump et al., case number 3:20-cv-05910 , in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California --Additional reporting by Dave Simpson and Alex Lawson. Editing by Gemma Horowitz.

