3rd Circ. Won't Upset Microsoft Win In 'Gears Of War' Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to revive a former professional wrestler's lawsuit alleging Microsoft Inc. stole his likeness to create a character in its popular Gears of War video game, deciding Thursday that even if the athlete was the inspiration for the character, his claim is barred by the First Amendment. No reasonable jury could conclude that former NFL player and professional wrestler Lenwood Hamilton, who performed as Hard Rock Hamilton, is the sum and substance of the Gears of War character Augustus "Cole Train" Cole, wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Paul B. Matey, who penned the panel's nonprecedential opinion. "If Hamilton was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS