Postal Service Temporarily Blocked From Preelection Changes

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the U.S. Postal Service from going ahead with service changes before the November election, ruling Thursday in a suit brought by more than a dozen states over concerns about how the changes could affect mail-in ballots. U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian in Yakima said the states were likely to win their suit, which is aimed at stopping and undoing changes at the Postal Service that could reduce the volume or slow down the delivery of mail, including the decommissioning of sorting machines, the reduction in late or extra delivery trips, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS