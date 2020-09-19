Contractors Latest Charged In Alleged SF Pay-To-Play Scheme

Law360 (September 19, 2020, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Prosecutors hit two San Francisco Bay Area contractors with bribery charges in California federal court, adding to a growing list of local businessmen and public officials accused of corruption for alleged illicit dealings with San Francisco's former public works director. In a Sept. 17 affidavit filed by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent James A. Folger, the government alleges that Alan Varela and William Gilmartin III bought a $40,000 tractor and more than $20,000 in up-scale meals for former San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru in exchange for a public contract allowing them to operate an asphalt recycling plant....

