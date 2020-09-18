GOP Senator Seeks To Codify Trump's NEPA Changes

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee has introduced a new bill that would codify changes made by the Trump administration to the National Environmental Policy Act, which constitute the first major overhaul of the law in decades. The legislation, titled the NEPA Accountability and Enforcement Act, was introduced Thursday and would cap at two years the time allowance for environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects like pipelines and interstate highways. The bill — one of several addressing elements of NEPA proposed by Lee in recent months — was filed just days after the Trump administration's NEPA rules overhaul went into effect. That overhaul, which...

