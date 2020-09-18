3 Firms Power SPAC Deal Forming $1B Hybrid Fleet Biz

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT) -- XL Fleet has agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition vehicle called Pivotal to create a publicly traded provider of electric and hybrid fleet vehicles and associated services valued at $1 billion, the companies said Friday, in a deal steered by Morrison & Foerster, Graubard Miller and Mintz Levin. The deal sees Boston-headquartered XL Fleet combining with New York-based Pivotal Investment Corp. II, a SPAC formed by Jon Ledecky, an American business who is co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders, according to a company statement. The resulting entity will go by the name XL Fleet, and will be listed...

