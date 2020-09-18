Calif. Tribe Takes Their Border Wall Fight To 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A California tribe that lost its bid to halt border wall construction through its traditional lands last month has escalated its arguments to the Ninth Circuit, asking it for a preliminary injunction on the project in its opening brief Thursday. The La Posta Band of Diegueño Mission Indians, one of 12 bands of the Kumeyaay people, say the district court flouted Ninth Circuit precedent in dismissing their challenge to the wall's construction, including the financial maneuver the Trump administration used to fund the project. The tribe, which has occupied an area spanning what is now Southern California and northern Mexico for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS