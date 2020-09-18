Defense Supply Chain Compliance For Midsize Contractors

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Companies that supply products and services that are used in the defense sector increasingly are being asked by their customers whether they are in compliance with the International Traffic In Arms Regulations, or ITAR, and if they can document this. Many midsized second and third tier contractors and suppliers do not know how to respond to these requests, and the response can have important consequences for these companies. By way of background, ITAR is the set of U.S. Department of State regulations that apply to the manufacture and transfer of defense products, defense services and related technical data. There is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS