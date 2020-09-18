House GOP Poses DHS Bill, In What Some Call Political Ploy

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- House Republicans unveiled legislation Friday to reauthorize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the first time since it was created, but with slim odds of passing, policy analysts say the legislation is more likely a political maneuver ahead of the election. Slamming "Democrat dysfunction," Republicans on the House Homeland Security committee put forth a proposal to reauthorize DHS for the next two years at $59 billion for the 2021 fiscal year and $60 billion the following year, while also outlining the party's goals to ramp up border security and infrastructure. The reauthorization legislation contains some more contentious provisions, including one...

