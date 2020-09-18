Uber Exec's Charges In Data Breach Case Reveal Novel Risks

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- In-house lawyers are now very familiar with the anxiety of responding to the potential exposure of confidential information about employees and third parties. But, until now, the criminal prosecution of company executives was not one of the expected consequences of not disclosing a breach. After the recently announced felony charges against a former Uber Technologies Inc. executive for failing to inform the Federal Trade Commission of a breach, in-house lawyers should now consider this disturbing possibility. On Aug. 19, federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against former Uber executive Joseph Sullivan in connection with his alleged efforts to cover up a 2016...

