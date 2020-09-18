Calif. Beats Uber, Postmates' Constitutional Fight Over AB 5

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Uber, Postmates and gig-economy workers can't prove they were unconstitutionally targeted by a new California law that raised the bar for workers to be legally classified as independent contractors, a federal judge said Friday, finding there wasn't any animus or favoritism behind the law's enactment. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee granted most of the state's motion to dismiss an amended suit from Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and individual drivers Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez seeking to invalidate Assembly Bill 5 on constitutional grounds. However, they have another shot at amending their equal protection, due process and contracts clause claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS