New ICE Complaints Show Need To Save Records, Groups Say

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Nonprofits challenging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's plans for destroying detainee records pounced on recent allegations of systematic sexual assault and medical malpractice in their response to the agency's push for summary judgment Friday. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and its partner organizations highlighted recent whistleblower complaints regarding conditions at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, where immigration detainees were allegedly subjected to hysterectomies without their consent, as well as allegations that guards routinely assaulted detainees at an ICE facility in El Paso that surfaced in August. The groups are pressing the court to order the National Archives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS