Fired CEO Says McDonald's Can't Claw Back His Severance

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Former McDonald's Corp. CEO Stephen Easterbrook slammed the fast food giant Friday for trying to take back his more than $32 million in equity and severance benefits, arguing his separation deal doesn't permit the clawback and McDonald's is trying to litigate in the wrong jurisdiction. Easterbrook was quietly terminated without cause in November 2019 after the CEO assured the company that he engaged in one consensual, nonphysical relationship with an employee. But this summer, an anonymous tip revealed that he was in fact involved in a sexual relationship with a second employee, according to McDonald's. McDonald's sued Easterbrook last month, claiming...

