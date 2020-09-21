7th Circ. Won't Rethink Oneida Festival Permit Ruling

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday stood by its decision that the Oneida Nation doesn't need a permit from a Wisconsin village to hold its annual apple festival, rejecting the village's request to revisit the issue. The village of Hobart had filed a petition last month for a panel rehearing of the Seventh Circuit's July 30 decision, saying a lower court should weigh whether the town's special events ordinance applies even though the event was found to take place within the tribe's reservation. The lower court didn't deal with Hobart's arguments that that ordinance applies even if the reservation's original boundaries remain,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS