Cravath, Latham Craft $8B Deal For Cancer Detection Biz

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- Biotechnology firm Illumina Inc. has agreed to buy Grail, a publicly traded cancer detection company it founded back in 2016, for roughly $8 billion, the two California-based companies said Monday, in a deal stitched together by Cravath and Latham & Watkins. The deal unites San Diego-headquartered Illumina and Menlo Park-based Grail, which together will aim to introduce "routine and broadly available blood-based screening" for early cancer detection, according to a statement. "Combining forces with Illumina enables broader and faster adoption of Grail's innovative, multicancer early-detection blood test, enhancing patient access and expanding global reach," said Hans Bishop, CEO of Grail....

