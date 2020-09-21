3 Lingering Questions About Oracle's Deal With TikTok

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Oracle's deal with TikTok makes it the social media app's "secure cloud technology provider," but questions remain, including how ByteDance will be walled off from TikTok's user data and whether future situations involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will be handled in the same unusual fashion. The deal, announced Saturday, is presented as easing U.S. national security concerns, but in an atypical way. Under the terms of the transaction, which President Donald Trump has blessed "in concept," Oracle Corp. will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok and go to great lengths to ensure that U.S. user data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS