Robbins Geller Seeks $11M In Fees For BRF 'Food Fraud' Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP counsel team wants a little under a third of the $40 million settlement they earned for a proposed class of investors who had accused Brazilian meat and food processing giant BRF SA of fraud and bribery, the firm told a New York federal judge Friday. In a Sept. 18 memorandum laying out its request for attorney fees, litigation expenses and an award for lead plaintiff the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, the four-lawyer Robbins Geller legal team told U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that the firm seeks 27.5%, or $11 million, of...

