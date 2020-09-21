Quest Unit Beats Med Screeners' Cert. In OT Collective Action

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has allowed a Quest Diagnostics subsidiary to dodge an overtime collective action from nearly 3,000 medical screeners, finding differences in their responsibilities and how they recorded their hours bar them from litigating the claims as a group. In a decision issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos decertified the collective action against ExamOne LLC based on depositions and other evidence that showed the myriad workers who opted in do not share similarities with the named plaintiff on the wage and hour issues that are key to their claims. The court "makes this determination because [the plaintiff's]...

