New Exchange MEMX Seeks To Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Members Exchange, or MEMX, a new Wall Street-backed stock exchange seeking to compete against dominant players including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, began trading several major securities Monday, vowing to improve service and lower costs for investors. MEMX bills itself as a low-cost alternative to the 13 public stock exchanges currently operating in the U.S., 12 of which are owned by three corporations: the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets Inc. Jersey City, New Jersey-based MEMX's debut on Monday came four months after the exchange won U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval to operate. CEO Jonathan Kellner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS