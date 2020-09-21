Home Depot Ducks Roundup Cancer Warning Suit, For Now

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has dodged a proposed class action accusing the retailer of failing to warn buyers about the weedkiller Roundup's alleged links to cancer, but the California federal judge handling the case gave the customers a chance to retool their lawsuit and clarify their claims. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin ruled Friday that although plaintiff James Weeks had claimed Home Depot violated California's unfair competition law, it seemed that Weeks was actually alleging a breach of the state's Proposition 65, which mandates certain businesses post warnings about possible exposure to cancer-causing chemicals. Judge Olguin said Weeks' first amended complaint "appears...

