'Panama Papers' Tax Dodger Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

Law360, New York (September 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced an elderly Massachusetts businessman to four years in prison Monday for his long-standing efforts to evade U.S. taxes, which were exposed by the "Panama Papers" document leak from the Mossack Fonseca law firm. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman also fined Harald Joachim von der Goltz $30,000 and ordered him to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the U.S. after the 83-year-old admitted in February to nine criminal counts, including tax evasion from 2000 to 2016, fraud and making false statements. "These are very serious offenses," said Judge Berman, noting that von der Goltz began breaking...

