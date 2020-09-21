Fired Disney Exec Says Severance Denial Violated ERISA

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. violated federal benefits law when it denied severance pay to a vice president who was "erroneously" deemed to have resigned, the former executive said in a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. Bernadette Paine said in her complaint that the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to provide a full review of her claim, which would have revealed the inaccuracy. The lawsuit did not specify the amount of severance pay she is seeking. "There is no reasonable interpretation of the facts that would support a denial of plaintiff's severance benefits," the lawsuit...

