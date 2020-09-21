NYPD Officer Spied On Queens Tibetans For China, Feds Say

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A New York City police officer spied on the activities of Tibetans and other Chinese citizens living in the U.S. and offered to reveal the inner workings of the police department to China, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Baimadajie Angwang, 33, a patrol officer and U.S. Army reservist, is charged with acting as an illegal agent of China, wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said, and could face up to 55 years behind bars, if convicted. Angwang, an ethnic Tibetan native of China and a naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested Monday and made...

