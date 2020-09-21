Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Downing Venture Capital Head Cops To $8M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The head of purported Boston venture capital firm Downing Partners LLC pled guilty on Monday to securities and wire fraud charges in connection with what prosecutors called a "Ponzi-like" scheme to bilk dozens of Downing employee investors out of millions of dollars.

David Wagner will also pay restitution of $7.85 million to his victims and forfeit assets worth nearly $550,000, according to the plea agreement filed in New York federal court.

Wagner copped to the charges in a telephonic change-of-plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Monday morning, less than a month before Wagner was set to go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!