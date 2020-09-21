Songwriter Accuses DC Circ. Of Ignoring Artists' Realities

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit "missed the practical reality" of its decision to overturn a ruling that would have made Spotify and other streaming services pay artists significantly higher royalties, an independent songwriter said Monday. In a petition for rehearing, George Johnson said the August decision in favor of Spotify, Amazon, Google and Pandora leaves thousands of songwriters and publishers not represented by major industry groups in the lurch and unpaid for their works. "I hope this court will be sympathetic to the issue of a layman like [Johnson] providing proof to the copyright judges on complicated matters of economics when the very people...

