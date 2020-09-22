FTC Says Sanctuary Belize Attys Won't Give Funding Info

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked a Maryland federal court to force counsel for an operator of a purported Belize real estate scam to have a "sincere" phone conversation about documents showing who funds his defense, saying the law firm is obstructing its attempt to open a dialogue. Searby LLP inexplicably objects to the federal agency's subpoena seeking nonprivileged information about Sanctuary Belize operator Luke Chadwick's funding source, communications about his assets and any related emails the law firm has had with co-defendant Andris Pukke and others, the FTC said Monday in a motion seeking to compel Searby to comply with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS