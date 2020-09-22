Texas Injury Firms' Referral Site Fight Kicked To State Court

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has sent a trademark infringement and civil conspiracy case filed by a Dallas-area personal injury law firm against the operator of an attorney referral website and a rival firm back to state court after finding it lacked jurisdiction over the case. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle agreed Monday with Ben Abbott & Associates PLLC that its lawsuit against Oklahoma-based website operator Quintessa LLC and Texas law firm Stanley & Associates PLLC, accusing the two of working together to manipulate search engine results to steal potential clients, belongs in state court. Quintessa had removed the case just...

