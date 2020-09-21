Twitter Obtained Phone Numbers Via Fraud, Wash. User Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A user hit Twitter with a proposed class action in Washington federal court Monday over its alleged procurement of telephone records by "fraudulent, deceptive or false means" in violation of a state privacy law, arguing the company owes $5,000 per violation. Darlin Gray, who goes by the handle @darlingray on the social platform and describes herself to her 840-plus followers as "designer of graphics, lover of food & wine, girl of passion, solver of problems, auntie of two gorgeous girls," claims Twitter violated Washington privacy statues when it obtained her phone number and other Washingtonians' numbers before allowing advertisers to have access...

