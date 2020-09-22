Atlanta Litigator Sanctioned For Baseless Racketeering Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has sanctioned an Atlanta litigator for his "reckless" pursuit of baseless racketeering claims against another lawyer who brought hundreds of Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits against Georgia businesses. Hassan Elkhalil, his law firm Elkhalil Law PC, and his firm's former attorney Charlotte H. Carter must pay all defense fees and costs and take continuing education on federal procedure as a sanction for bringing frivolous litigation against an Atlanta solo practitioner, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg ruled on Monday. Elkhalil's clients accused Atlanta attorney Craig J. Ehrlich of filing more than 500 bogus ADA suits in an...

