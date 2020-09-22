Workers Rip McDonald's Bid To Nix $500M Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Two women accusing McDonald's of fostering a hostile work environment in its corporate-owned Florida restaurants have defended their $500 million proposed class action from the company's attempt to dismiss the suit, telling an Illinois federal court they've sufficiently backed up their claims. Plaintiffs Jamelia Fairley, who works at a McDonald's restaurant, and ex-employee Ashley Reddick told the court Monday there are numerous reasons it should reject the fast-food giant's motion to dismiss their suit accusing the company of systemic violations of Title VII and the Florida Civil Rights Act. The women ripped the company's argument that the complaint needs hyper-specific allegations itemizing...

