Airline Wi-Fi Provider Gogo Again Seeks To Nix Investor Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Airline internet provider Gogo Inc. has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed shareholder class action for the second time, saying the investors haven't successfully pled securities fraud in claims that the company's executives hid problems with its Wi-Fi system. In seeking another dismissal from U.S. District Court Judge Jorge L. Alonso, who tossed the suit without prejudice in October 2019, Gogo argued Monday that the third amended complaint again fails to show that executives misled investors about problems with Gogo's new 2Ku satellite-based in-flight Wi-Fi system as a result of de-icing fluid entering the system on some planes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS